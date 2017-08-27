Now added to Myth Hawker Travelling Bookstore

For the past few months, On Spec has been showing up in some new places. This weekend, it’s in St. John’s NL, on the table of the Myth Hawker Travelling Bookstore, a venture operated by the amazing Pat Flewwelling.

We are thrilled, because it gets On Spec into the hands of new readers in a variety of places across the country. Our resources are limited for marketing and promotion, and the in-person process is always the best. Pat also is helping to promote and sell a number of books by some excellent Canadian authors who deserve an audience.

So if Pat is at a convention or book event in your neighbourhood, do drop by and say hello, and buy a book or copy of On Spec from her.