AMPA has a gift to readers, and so do we!

On Spec is a member of the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association (AMPA) and they are in the middle of a promotional campaign for member magazines called Alberta Unbound. Each magazine was asked to provide a story from the previous year that they felt represented them.

Our contribution was the delightful “When Phakack Came to Steal Papa, A Ti-Jean Story”, written by Calgary’s Ace Jordyn, and published in our issue # 103 (out of stock in print, but available in digital format from our distributors).

So follow the links for some reading pleasure, and tell your friends about On Spec. Need we remind you that a subscription to On Spec makes a great holiday gift?

 

