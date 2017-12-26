The Year Ahead

We at On Spec are, as always, grateful for the support of our loyal readers and supporters. 2017 has been a year of “getting better organized”, and 2018 will be a year of “really getting better organized”. We bought lots of excellent stories during our 2017 call for submissions, and the editors are busy working with the authors to groom the stories for publication. Once that task is complete, we will once again, open to new submissions, and this will be announced here as well as through our Twitter and Facebook pages.

As always, I am grateful for the super people who help get the issues into the hands of our readers, with no pay, I might add.

In 2018, we’ll be at Calgary’s When Words Collide, Edmonton’s Pure Speculation, and other conventions during the year. When we can’t make it because of geography and time and financial constraints, we will be happy to have On Spec represented by Pat Flewwelling and her wonderful Myth Hawker Travelling Bookstore.

People ask how they can help On Spec, and of course the very best thing you can do is to tell people about us. We depend on word of mouth as our best advertiser. Especially since the grapevine seems to be a tad slow in some regards, with people still being astonished that we a) have a digital version and b) continue to produce a print magazine! Get the message out that we are still here, and aren’t planning to go away any time soon.

Best wishes from us all for a peaceful and safe year ahead.

Diane and the entire On Spec Editorial and Production team.