Spreading the word

Here’s something our subscribers who are active on social media can do. When your subscription copy of On Spec arrives in the mail, please post a picture of yourself holding the copy.

Then pour yourself a cup of something warm and comforting and sit down for a while and have another awesomely good On Spec reading experience. Once you’re done, post something about a story you liked. Tweet about the superb cover art. Look up one of the writers and send them a nice email to thank them for their work.

And tell all your followers about On Spec.

Maybe someone will share your Facebook post. Maybe someone else will retweet. And maybe someone will stop looking at baby goat videos for just a few brief seconds and look up http://www.onspec.ca .

The baby goats won’t go anywhere, we promise.

And if we could get just one new subscriber because of something each of our current readers did to promote us, we’d be a very happy crew.