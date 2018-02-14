Fiction submission window opening soon

We will be open to new submissions of short fiction as of March 1, 2018. The window will close six weeks after that, and no emailed manuscripts will be accepted.

As usual, we cannot promise a quick turnaround, although we have some new slush readers who have joined us to help with the massive volume of work we receive in that time period. Once a story is short-listed, it will be read, evaluated and discussed by several of the editors before we make the final decisions.

So, on March 1, authors will be offered a Fiction link to our Submittable page, along with the ongoing links for Poetry and Art. Just follow the instructions to register and upload your story.