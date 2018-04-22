On Spec Editors & Young Writers

On Spec editors and friends will be participating at Sci-Fi City: An Evening of Networking with On-Spec and Co., presented by the Writers Guild of Alberta in conjunction with the Edmonton branch of the Canadian Authors Association.

The event takes place Monday, April 30, and details are available here. It’s aimed at young writers 18-30, and we will be available for Q&A, mixing and mingling in an informal setting at the Almanac.

We can give advice about networking opportunities, and best ways of presenting your work to a prospective publisher, or how to get started on the self-publishing journey.

RSVP is requested for this Facebook event, so we hope to see lots of young writers there.