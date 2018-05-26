News

Congrats to Eileen Bell!

We just received the wonderful news that former On Spec editor, now murder mystery author Eileen Bell (writing as E.C. Bell) is this year’s winner of the annual Bony Blithe –  The Bloody Words Light Mystery Award!

Her book, “Dying on Second“, is the 4th in the continuing series of Edmonton-based mysteries, featuring the amateur sleuth and “speaker to departed spirits”, Marie Jenner. If you aren’t intrigued yet, you should be. And she’s working on Book 5, so you have some catching up to do!

