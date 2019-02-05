On Spec Updates

On Spec’s Nominee for the Journey Prize

The Writers’ Trust/ McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize  recognizes the year’s best short story by an emerging writer first published in a Canadian literary journal or anthology.  The stories are submitted by the publishers for consideration in this prize category, and we are happy to announce that Geoff Cole’s wonderful “Two From the Field, Two From the Mill” is our selection this year.

In association with the prize, any story long-listed will be published in an annual anthology, so we will all wait in anticipation of the jury’s selections later this year.

 

