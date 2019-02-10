New Call for Submissions

On Spec is pleased to announce that we are opening a limited window for submissions of new works of short fiction. You will be able to send your stories through our Submittable link between February 15, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

We have added an option for you to purchase a subscription OR a single sample copy of On Spec. Please be aware that this is not a fast-track to getting your work read or accepted. We are merely making it convenient for you to make an order if you want to see the kinds of stories we are likely to buy.

We are all volunteers, and so the slush reading often takes far longer than anticipated, depending on the volume of submissions received. We thank you for your patience as we read and evaluate all your submissions.

The Editors