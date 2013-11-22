Story Submissions are Open!
The story coffers have run dry once again and we are looking for your best speculative short fiction!
Please read the Style Guide carefully and keep it wholly to ensure your story is read. During our last submission period we received over 400 stories; we thinned the field by rejecting without reading any story which didn’t follow the guide. No, yours will not be an exception.
Deadline for submissions is January 31, 2017 at 11:59pm MST. All submissions must be made through our Submittable page; stories received in any other way will not be considered.
We are a volunteer-run publication, so we promise to get through all the submissions as quickly as we can. We will provide feedback as time allows, but please understand we simply don’t have the time to provide detailed feedback for every submission.
If you do sell your story elsewhere before we have made a selection, please let us know at onspec@onspec.ca.
Poetry Submissions are Open
In fact, poetry submissions are open year-round. Please follow the link to our Submittable page and click the appropriate button. To increase the chances of a successful poetry submission, please take a moment to read the guidelines once you are there. As with the stories, you can track the progress of your submission via Submittable.
Cover Art Submissions are Open
And like poetry submissions, are always open. You can submit your art for consideration on our Submittable page, and track the progress of your submission there as well.
Payment
ON SPEC buys first North American serial (magazine) rights to your work. We pay upon acceptance.
Pay rates are as follows and in Canadian dollars:
- Poems (4-100 lines): $50 plus one contributor’s copy
- Short-short stories (under 1000 words): $50, plus one contributor’s copy
Fiction (6000 words max.)
- 1000-2999 words: $125 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription
- 3000-4999 words: $175 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription
- 5000-6000 words: $200 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription
Extra copies may be purchased at the following Contributor Rates, regardless if the issues is current or a back issue at the time of the order:
- In Canada: $4.00 Cdn each, plus postage (includes GST
- IN USA: $4.00 US each, plus postage
- Overseas: $4.00 US each, plus postage
7 thoughts on “Submissions”
Dear Editors: This looks like a great call, but this page neglects to provide submission information. Submittable? Email? Postal? Please correct this information, so I may add it to my records. Thank you.
The link will be provided when submissions open on September 15th.
Are reprints okay? Or is this call for new stories only?
As indicated on the Submission page, if chosen we are paying for first North American serial rights for your story. You can’t grant us that if it’s a reprint.
Just to confirm: does the paragraph “If you do submit your story to another market, please let us know if it is sold elsewhere. We appreciate the courtesy.” indicate that simultaneous submissions are acceptable?
(I completely understand if not, and am okay to keep waiting. But if they are acceptable, I’m going to look to updating the Submission Grinder outlines.)
great job
