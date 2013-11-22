Story Submissions are Open!

The story coffers have run dry once again and we are looking for your best speculative short fiction!

Please read the Style Guide carefully and keep it wholly to ensure your story is read. During our last submission period we received over 400 stories; we thinned the field by rejecting without reading any story which didn’t follow the guide. No, yours will not be an exception.

Deadline for submissions is January 31, 2017 at 11:59pm MST. All submissions must be made through our Submittable page; stories received in any other way will not be considered.

We are a volunteer-run publication, so we promise to get through all the submissions as quickly as we can. We will provide feedback as time allows, but please understand we simply don’t have the time to provide detailed feedback for every submission.

If you do sell your story elsewhere before we have made a selection, please let us know at onspec@onspec.ca.

Poetry Submissions are Open In fact, poetry submissions are open year-round. Please follow the link to our Submittable page and click the appropriate button. To increase the chances of a successful poetry submission, please take a moment to read the guidelines once you are there. As with the stories, you can track the progress of your submission via Submittable. Cover Art Submissions are Open And like poetry submissions, are always open. You can submit your art for consideration on our Submittable page, and track the progress of your submission there as well.

How does it work?

The first reader assigned to each manuscript will determine its literary merit and overall suitability for On Spec, and either flag it for the other editors, or send an immediate response to the author.

After all the stories have been read once and culled, the remaining stories will be read by all the On Spec editors, and ultimately discussed in a face-to-face meeting, where selections are made. This takes some time, as we all volunteer our skills and hours for On Spec, but have other careers, families and lives to attend to. However, the editors aim to respond during the first quarter of the new year.

You will receive either a rejection letter or an offer of a publication contract in due course. You can track progress and status of your manuscript through your Submittable log-in.

If you do submit your story to another market, please let us know if it is sold elsewhere. We appreciate the courtesy.

– The Editors

Payment

ON SPEC buys first North American serial (magazine) rights to your work. We pay upon acceptance.

Pay rates are as follows and in Canadian dollars:

Poems (4-100 lines): $50 plus one contributor’s copy

Short-short stories (under 1000 words): $50, plus one contributor’s copy

Fiction (6000 words max.)

1000-2999 words: $125 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription

3000-4999 words: $175 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription

5000-6000 words: $200 plus 2 contributor’s copies plus a One year subscription

Extra copies may be purchased at the following Contributor Rates, regardless if the issues is current or a back issue at the time of the order: