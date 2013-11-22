Online

Kobo: You can purchase a subscription (four issues per year) as well as single issues (going as far back as 2009) for your Kobo devices.

Variant Edition: Variant Edition is a brand new comic shop here in Edmonton. As well as carrying hard copies of On Spec, you can purchase digital versions through their website. Just scroll down and click the On Spec Magazine button, and you can support us and a rocking new comic store.

Weightless Books; just click through the link and follow their instructions. Subscriptions are four issues per year, available in MOBI, EPUB, and PDF formats.

Physical Subscriptions

You can order On Spec through PayPal! Click on a link below, then pick the subscription length you want. Click the button which will take you to PayPal.

Local Retail Outlets

On Spec is carried locally by two great Edmonton stores: Happy Harbor Comics and Variant Edition. Both carry the latest edition as well as a selection of back issues, and both are great Edmonton comic book shops. You can get your mitts on a physical copy, support On Spec, and support local retailers in one fell swoop!

And if you’re a local nerdy retailer who would like to carry On Spec, please contact us at onspec@onspec.ca. We’d love to talk to you!

Subscribe by Mail

To subscribe to On Spec magazine by mail, please download a copy of the subscription form and mail it with payment to: ON SPEC, Box 4727, Edmonton, AB T6E 5G6, Canada.

Single Issues

We sell single print issues of our current (within the last calendar year at time of purchase). Single issues are available for delivery at the following rates:

In Canada: CDN $6.95 current issues + $3 shipping

US $6.95 current issues + $5 shipping International: US $6.95 current issues + $10 shipping

Please email us at onspec@onspec.ca to order a single current issue. We will contact you with a total to submit via PayPal, and ship your order with 6-8 business days on receipt of payment. Please note: if you are in the US or International, we highly recommend going with one of our digital options, above.